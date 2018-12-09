I made Meghan the duchess, she is nothing without me, says Thomas Markle

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle once again opened up about his distant relationship with his daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry.

"Everything has been met with a stony silence. She would be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her," E!Online quoted the former lighting director's statement to The Mail.

Thomas also said that he has been trying to get in touch with the Duchess of Sussex for some time now, but his calls have gone unanswered.

The 74-year-old claimed that his life had been "turned upside down" after Meghan got married to Harry.

"I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence. If she would just speak to me, things could be different. I love Meghan very much. I want her and Harry to have a beautiful, healthy baby and a great life," he concluded.

Earlier, opening up about her daughter's pregnancy, he said that it all feels "overwhelming and joyful."

Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and Markle got married at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on May 19.