Home Entertainment English

I made Meghan the duchess, she is nothing without me, says Thomas Markle

Thomas also said that he has been trying to get in touch with the Duchess of Sussex for some time now, but his calls have gone unanswered.

Published: 09th December 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Meghan Markle effect has spread to yellow gold jewellery, helping boost United States sales in the first quarter of 2018 with further gains expected, jewellers said. (Photo: Reuters)

Meghan Markle. (Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle once again opened up about his distant relationship with his daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry.

"Everything has been met with a stony silence. She would be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her," E!Online quoted the former lighting director's statement to The Mail.

Thomas also said that he has been trying to get in touch with the Duchess of Sussex for some time now, but his calls have gone unanswered.

The 74-year-old claimed that his life had been "turned upside down" after Meghan got married to Harry.

"I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence. If she would just speak to me, things could be different. I love Meghan very much. I want her and Harry to have a beautiful, healthy baby and a great life," he concluded.

Earlier, opening up about her daughter's pregnancy, he said that it all feels "overwhelming and joyful."

Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and Markle got married at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on May 19. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghan Markle Thomas Markle Prince Harry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp