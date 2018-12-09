Home Entertainment English

Prep work for 'Creed II' was more exhausting, says Michael B Jordan

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, 'Creed II' also featured Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson and Dolph Lundgren.

Published: 09th December 2018

Actor Michael B Jordan

Actor Michael B Jordan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Michael B Jordan has admitted it was tough for him to play Adonis Creed for the second time.

The 31-year-old actor told Belfast Telegraph that it was an exhausting experience for him to attain the ripped look for "Creed II".

"For the first (film), there's no way I could imagine what I was going to be doing - the second time around, it was worse. I have to believe when stepping into the ring, I am a fighter. I would work out to exhaustion day in and day out. Sometimes twice a day, going home with swollen knuckles and all," Jordan said.

"To get in shape, we definitely amped up the cardio along with the boxing, which itself is an amazing workout, two times a day, every day for six weeks," he added.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, "Creed II" also featured Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson and Dolph Lundgren.

The film released on November 21.

