Camila Cabello taking a break

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Camila Cabello says she has decided to take a breather before her "next era" begins.

The "Never Be The Same" said she would be taking her first break in six years.

"Taking my first real break in six years - going to get some rest and inspiration for the next era, I CAN'T WAIT (sic)" Cabello posted on Twitter.

The singer recently received two Grammy nominations.