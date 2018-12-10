'Stranger Things' season three teaser reveals episode titles, confirms 2019 premiere

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix Monday released the teaser of the third season of "Strangers Things" confirming that the popular series will be made available on the platform sometime next year.

The teaser also revealed the episode titles.

The show's official Twitter page posted a video that teased the new season with the words "In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues." The music in the video is the same as that in the show's opening sequence.

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues... pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

According to the video, the first episode is called "Suzie, Do You Copy?" The rest of the titles in order are "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt".

The "Stranger Things" cast for season three includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, with newcomers Jake Busey and Cary Elwes.

The show previously released a sly teaser trailer, with a commercial for a new Hawkins mall.