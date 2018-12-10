Home Entertainment English

'Stranger Things' season three teaser reveals episode titles, confirms 2019 premiere

The show's official Twitter page posted a video that teased the new season with the words "In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues."

Published: 10th December 2018 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Stranger Things' Season 02. (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix Monday released the teaser of the third season of "Strangers Things" confirming that the popular series will be made available on the platform sometime next year.

The teaser also revealed the episode titles.

The show's official Twitter page posted a video that teased the new season with the words "In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues." The music in the video is the same as that in the show's opening sequence.

According to the video, the first episode is called "Suzie, Do You Copy?" The rest of the titles in order are "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt".

The "Stranger Things" cast for season three includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery, with newcomers Jake Busey and Cary Elwes.

The show previously released a sly teaser trailer, with a commercial for a new Hawkins mall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Strangers Things

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp