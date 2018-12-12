Home Entertainment English

'Brokeback Mountain', 'Jurassic Park' added to National Film Registry

The criteria for selection is that the movies are culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.

Published: 12th December 2018 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jurassic Park

A still from 'Jurassic Park'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Popular film titles "Brokeback Mountain", "Jurassic Park" and "My Fair Lady" among others are a part of this year's additions to the National Film Registry, guaranteeing that the movies will be preserved under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act.

"The Shining", "Hud" and "Monterey Pop" are among some of the other best known titles chosen by the Library of Congress as part of a list of 25 films. The criteria for selection is that the movies are "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant, reported variety.com.

"The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognising, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

"These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams," Hayden added.

The 2018 selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 750.

The new titles also include Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 thriller "Rebecca" as well as a trio of film noir titles -- "Leave Her to Heaven" (1945), Orson Welles' "The Lady From Shanghai" (1947), and "Pickup on South Street" (1953).

Other notable movies are Disney's 1950 animated "Cinderella"; "Days of Wine and Roses", Blake Edwards' 1962 story of alcoholism; James L. Brooks' comedy-drama "Broadcast News" (1987); "One-Eyed Jacks", Marlon Brando's only directorial effort; the 1949 musical "On the Town"; Kasi Lemmons' 1997 thriller "Eve's Bayou"; and 1955's thriller "Bad Day at Black Rock".

Two war films -- "The Informer" and "Hearts and Minds" -- are there too.

The 1891 released "Newark Athlete" is the registry's oldest title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurassic Park Brokeback Mountain National Film Registry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp