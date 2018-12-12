Chris Pratt has lost weight with intermittent fasting

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt says intermittent fasting has helped him to lose a little weight.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, 39, is famously fit after years of training for his various superhero roles, and this time around he is trying out the popular diet plan, which involves fasting for most of the day and eating only during a shortened time period, reports people.com.

"So I'm doing this intermittent fasting thing; don't eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It's super exciting actor stuff," Pratt joked on his Instagram story on Monday.

"But I finally get my coffee and look: I'm drinking out of Minnie Mouse's head!" he said, while lifting up his mug.

"Look it up! Check it out! It's actually kinda cool," he said. "Works pretty good and I've lost a little weight so far."