Jodie Foster to direct, star in English remake of Iceland’s Oscar entry, Woman at War

'Woman at War' is Iceland’s submission to the Foreign Language competition at the 91st Academy Awards.

Academy Award-winning actor Jodie Foster is set to direct the English remake of Icelandic film Woman at War. Also playing the lead role and co-producing the venture, this will be her fifth directorial, and first since the 2016 film Money Monster. 

Woman at War, an Icelandic film about a music teacher who continuously sabotages the local aluminium industry, much to the chagrin of the government who is out to malign her, and at the same time, her long-standing application for adopting a child gets approved. The film revolves around the teacher balancing her activism with the upcoming adoption. Interestingly, this film is Iceland’s submission to the Foreign Language competition at the 91st Academy Awards.  

The last Icelandic film to make it to the final nomination list was the 1991 film Children of Nature. 
Foster’s Egg Pictures banner is co-producing this film with Slot Machine, which produced the original.

