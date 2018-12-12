Home Entertainment English

People will need therapy after Game of Thrones final season: Gwendoline Christie

At the premiere of her new movie 'Welcome to Marwen', Gwendoline Christie spoke about Game of Thrones final season.

Published: 12th December 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Gwendoline Christie

Hollywood actress Gwendoline Christie (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in "Game of Thrones", says people will need therapy after the final season of the hit drama comes to an end.

At the premiere of her new movie "Welcome to Marwen", Christie spoke about the final season, reported eonline.com.

"You're going to need therapy," Christie said, without confirming or denying a question about whether or not people are dying.

ALSO READ: Won't return for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs, says Kit Harington

"I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help," she added.

Christie also teased that it was her "Welcome to Marwen" co-star Janelle Monae who most wanted information on how "Game of Thrones" would end, and revealed that she has decided to watch the entire series from the beginning.

"I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional," Christie said and added: "We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of."

ALSO READ: Kit Harington vows to never return to 'Game of Thrones'

Her character Brienne of Tarth was last seen on the side of the North when it came to deciding what to do about the war against the white walkers, and reuniting with BFF Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) while trying to convince him to get his sister-lover Cersei to agree to the plan.

That war with the dead will play out in season eight.

Seasons 1 to 7 of "Game of Thrones" will air in India on Star World. The final season 8 of the show will premiere in India on the same channel.

