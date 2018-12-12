Home Entertainment English

Sophia Bush says 'One Tree Hill' producers exploited her split from Chad Michael Murray​

Sophia Bush admitted that the producers were really deeply inappropriate to both of us about the break-up while on set.

Published: 12th December 2018 06:54 PM

Sophia Bush

Hollywood actress Sophia Bush (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sophia Bush, 36, has reflected on her break-up from her ex-husband and former "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray. She alleged that producers of the show exploited their broken relationship when the series was still on TV.

"The reason that I don't talk about it A) is because everyone's been 21 and stupid, but if you're in our job, for some reason, people want to talk to you about like, when you're fully-fledged adults who've done really amazing s*** with your lives, they wanna talk to you about the dumb thing you did in college basically," Bush said in an interview, reports people.com.

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush reveals details about 'One Tree Hill' creator's on-set sexual misconduct

Bush added: "Being a super nerdy kid and suddenly you're on TV and all this stuff is happening and one of the cool people you work with thinks you're awesome, there's really base brain stuff there.

"I think that for me, it took me a long time to do the kind of inventory you're talking about in the after effect. And I continued to be in a place of work with my ex."

In April 2005, Murray and Bush exchanged handwritten vows during their wedding. But after five months of marriage, the co-stars separated in September of that same year. Their divorce was finalised in December 2006.

ALSO READ: 'One Tree Hill' star Hilarie Burton accuses Ben Affleck of groping her on a television show

"There was no space to self-reflect. There was like, 'This is my integrity, this is my job, I will not falter for one second or one minute ever on this set. I will be the most f**king professional person anyone has ever seen."

She admitted that the producers were "really deeply inappropriate to both of us" about the break-up while on set. "They ran TV ads about it. It was really ugly."

"They made practice of taking advantage of people's personal lives and not just for me and for my ex - for other actors on the show who would share, like as you do when you get close to people, deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in storylines. It wasn't okay," she said.

Her comments come more than a year after "One Tree Hill" creator Mark Schwahn was accused of sexual harassment by 18 female cast, including Bush, and crew members who worked on the hit show.

