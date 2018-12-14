Cher to publish 'life story' in 2020, biopic to follow

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary singer Cher has announced that she is penning a book on her life story.

Writing Life Story Book Due Out First Part Of 2020

Bio Pic To Follow — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2018

The iconic singer-actor wrote on Twitter, "Book due out in first part of 2020. Bio Pic to follow."

Cher had earlier published an essay collection 'The First Time', in which she recounted various events from her life.

It was released by Simon & Schuster in late 1998, shortly after the death of her husband and partner Sonny Bono.

She was also behind the 1991 exercise book 'Forever Fit' and the children's book 'Reaching Your Goals', in which she relayed her own experiences of self-actualisation for inspiration.