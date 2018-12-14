Home Entertainment English

Drake, you are the first suspect if anything happens to me: Kanye

Kanye continued with a slew of tweets, some in which he referenced Pusha T's Toronto show last month that ended in a brawl.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Drake

Rapper Drake (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After slamming rapper Drake for taking underhanded shots at him, rapper Kanye has now accused him of threatening and bullying him.

"Drake called trying to threaten me," read Kanye's first tweet, reports etonline.com.

Kanye continued with a slew of tweets, some in which he referenced Pusha T's Toronto show last month that ended in a brawl, leaving one man in critical condition after he was stabbed.

"The kid he had run on stage at Pusha's concert is in critical condition. Since the pool line he's been trying to poke at me and f**k with me. So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family, you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk," he wrote.

Repeating what he had tweeted earlier on Thursday, Kanye accused Drake of ignoring him, as well as sending him purple devil emojis when the rapper would talk about his mental health issues. He also seemingly tried to accuse Drake of being the one responsible for the fight.

"There would never be a drake without a Kanye West so never come out your mouth with a threat," he tweeted.

"You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That's why I made it this far in a pink polo. You pick on people with mental health issues."

It didn't stop there, as Kanye implored Drake to stop the bullying and just speak to him. "Drake this is what they want," he wrote.

"You would be so sad if anything ever happened to me."

"Leave me and my family alone bro," the father of three continued.

"This year has been really tough and you have added to the confusion. I'm Ye bro. Remember that I love you. I would never intentionally hurt you. That's what I've been saying to you."

Kanye and Drake have been involved in an on-going feud all year, reports etonline.com.

In September, Kim Kardashian's husband last took to Instagram to slam Drake regarding rumours that the 32-year-old rapper had an affair with Kim -- which she quickly shut down.

Kanye later apologised to the Canadian rapper, saying: "Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven't seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanye Drake Kanye Drake row Rapper Drake Rapper Kanye

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp