Home Entertainment English

Netflix to make true-crime series on serial killer Ted Bundy

The four-part series, will feature previously unheard audio of interviews with Bundy while he was on death row in Florida.

Published: 14th December 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is adding another true-crime series to its roster and the streaming giant will be focusing on serial killer Ted Bundy this time.

Netflix will premiere "Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" on January 24.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the date is exactly 30 years after Bundy was executed for the 1978 murder of Kimberly Leach.

The four-part series from Emmy winner Joe Berlinger, will feature previously unheard audio of interviews with Bundy while he was on death row in Florida.

It will also detail Bundy's killings, he was convicted of murdering more than 30 women in the 1970s, and the media frenzy around his trials.

The series is inspired by a book of the same name by journalists Stephen G Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth.

The show derives from more than 100 hours of recordings Michaud and Aynesworth made of Bundy while he was on death row, giving a rare perspective of the killer analysing his own life and motives.

Berlinger also directed "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile", a narrative feature about the killer, starring Zac Efron as Bundy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Ted Bundy Serial killer Ted Bundy Netflix crime series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp