Netflix to make true-crime series on serial killer Ted Bundy

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is adding another true-crime series to its roster and the streaming giant will be focusing on serial killer Ted Bundy this time.

Netflix will premiere "Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" on January 24.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the date is exactly 30 years after Bundy was executed for the 1978 murder of Kimberly Leach.

The four-part series from Emmy winner Joe Berlinger, will feature previously unheard audio of interviews with Bundy while he was on death row in Florida.

It will also detail Bundy's killings, he was convicted of murdering more than 30 women in the 1970s, and the media frenzy around his trials.

The series is inspired by a book of the same name by journalists Stephen G Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth.

The show derives from more than 100 hours of recordings Michaud and Aynesworth made of Bundy while he was on death row, giving a rare perspective of the killer analysing his own life and motives.

Berlinger also directed "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile", a narrative feature about the killer, starring Zac Efron as Bundy.