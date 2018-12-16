Akon to launch streaming app, featuring classics like 'A Star Is Born'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Akon is set to enter the digital space with a streaming application that will feature Hollywood classic films such as 'A Star Is Born'.

The retired singer-rapper is joining hands with Samsung to launch the Cinemoi Channel app, a subscription-based video streaming app available 24 hours a day.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage our customers. With the Cinémoi Channel app, we're responding to consumer demand, helping deliver content through a new experience that makes finding entertainment easy for our customers," Akon said in a statement.

The app will also have space for modern-day films such as 'Wreckers', specials including 'The Jonathan Ross Show' and more.

Cinemoi Channel will reach over 39 million smart TVs and 95 million smartphones worldwide.