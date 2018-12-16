Home Entertainment English

Akon to launch streaming app, featuring classics like 'A Star Is Born'

The retired singer-rapper is joining hands with Samsung to launch the Cinemoi Channel app, a subscription-based video streaming app available 24 hours a day.

Singer-rapper Akon (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Akon is set to enter the digital space with a streaming application that will feature Hollywood classic films such as 'A Star Is Born'.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage our customers. With the Cinémoi Channel app, we're responding to consumer demand, helping deliver content through a new experience that makes finding entertainment easy for our customers," Akon said in a statement.

The app will also have space for modern-day films such as 'Wreckers', specials including 'The Jonathan Ross Show' and more.

Cinemoi Channel will reach over 39 million smart TVs and 95 million smartphones worldwide.

