Celebrities offer support to Pete Davidson after suicidal social media post

WASHINGTON DC: Many celebrities have reached out to Pete Davidson, offering their support after he wrote a seemingly suicidal message on his Instagram account.

Davidson had applauded Kanye West and his transparency for talking about mental health amid his Twitter feud with Drake. After which, the 'Saturday Night Live' star posted a note which caused major tension among his friends and fans.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so," he wrote on his Instagram on Saturday before deleting his account.

Many celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Jada Pinkett Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, Sophia Bush and others voiced their support for the comedian.

'Empire' star Taraji P Henson commented on Davidson's post and told him how important he was to her.

"PETE I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE NEEDED AND YOUR LIFE MATTERS SWEETHEART!!!! I know it is and can be hard but WE NEED YOU BABY!" she wrote.

Nicki Minaj commented on the post with heart emojis and then took to her Twitter handle to show her support.

"We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action," she tweeted.

The 'Barbie Dreams' rapper continued to tweet about mental health and Davidson throughout the afternoon.

Davidson's ex-fiancee Ariana Grande also showed her concern for him, "All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My god...I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but I'm here too," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The comedian's friend Machine Gun Kelly tweeted about it, too. "I'm in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he's good, i promise. can't have my boy in the darkness like that," he wrote.

Jada Pinkett Smith also showed her support by writing, "Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better."

Sophia Bush was another one to come in support for Davidson.

"Point being. Pete Davidson has been very open about his mental health. And b/c a relationship didn't work out, tens of thousands of people he doesn't know are telling him to kill himself. Words have real consequences. And the people who bullied him into posting this? Shame," she wrote.

Jon Cryer took to his Twitter and informed that he heard Davidson was at SNL and accounted for.

"Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it's gonna go apeshit for a little while)," he wrote.

Just a few weeks back, Davidson had penned another Instagram note about how he was bullied for months, reported E! Online.

The New York City Police is looking into Davidson's social media post.