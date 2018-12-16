Heidi Klum packs on PDA with Tom Kaulitz

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Heidi Klum, 45, stole a lip-lock with her 29-year-old beau Tom Kaulitz as she took her daughter out for Christmas shopping here.

Klum sported a pinstripe suit with a blue blazer and contrast black trousers when she took her 9-year-old daughter Lou -- who she shares with ex-husband Seal -- to a jewellery store here, reported dailymail.co.uk.

The model, who has been with guitarist Kaulitz since earlier this year, stopped to steal a smooch with him while her daughter walked ahead.