Heidi Klum packs on PDA with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, who has been with guitarist Kaulitz since earlier this year, stopped to steal a smooch with him while her daughter walked ahead.

Published: 16th December 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Heidi Klum, 45, stole a lip-lock with her 29-year-old beau Tom Kaulitz as she took her daughter out for Christmas shopping here.

Klum sported a pinstripe suit with a blue blazer and contrast black trousers when she took her 9-year-old daughter Lou -- who she shares with ex-husband Seal -- to a jewellery store here, reported dailymail.co.uk.

The model, who has been with guitarist Kaulitz since earlier this year, stopped to steal a smooch with him while her daughter walked ahead.

Tom Kaulitz Heidi Klum

