Home Entertainment English

I have grown as a human after working with Jennifer Lopez: Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia said he relished the experience of working with Jennifer Lopez on the Peter Segal-directed film.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez

Pop star Jennifer Lopez (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Milo Ventimiglia says he has grown as a human and as a performer after working with pop star Jennifer Lopez on "Second Act".

The 41-year-old actor said he relished the experience of working with Lopez on the Peter Segal-directed film.

ALSO RAED: Jennifer Lopez turns into a casting director for her film Second Act

''We looked out for each other. I have grown as a human and as an artist spending time with her and that's really all you can ask for," Ventimiglia told the People magazine.

"She's a creative mogul and a great artist. To have her put her confidence in me as an actor, I was really grateful," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milo Ventimiglia Jennifer Lopez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp