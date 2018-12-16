Pete Davidson appears on 'Saturday Night Live​' after sharing 'suicidal' thoughts on Instagram

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pete Davidson made a short appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', hours after he shared apparent suicidal thoughts on Instagram.

Unlike how it usually works, the 'SNL' cast member did not participate in any of the live sketches. However, according to a report by People, he did introduce the night's musical guests, Mark Ronson, and Miley Cyrus.

"Once again, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus," Davidson announced.

The American comedian donned a red sweater coupled with a green blazer for the late night show's holiday special episode.

Shortly after defending Kanye West for speaking up about his mental health struggles after singer Ariana Grande made a joke referring to Kanye's online feud with Drake, Davidson raised eyebrows after he wrote, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," on Instagram.

"I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so," he added.

Soon after posting this, Davidson deleted his Instagram account. However, the issue escalated and to ensure that the actor was okay, the New York Police Department sent officers to do a welfare check on him.

Meanwhile, Ariana, in a series of now-deleted tweets, told the comedian that she was there for him. "Man I'm so sorry I told a dumb joke," she wrote.

"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but I'm here too." Grande tweeted.

Davidson's friends, Machine Gun Kelly, Kid Cudi, and SNL's Chris Redd also posted support messages for the 25-year-old.