Take me back: Offset urges Cardi B mid-show

Cardi announced her separation from Offset -- with whom she has a child named Kulture -- earlier this month.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Cardi B was left unimpressed by estranged husband and fellow rapper Offset's gesture of appearing onstage during her set at a festival here, with flowers and cake and a plea which read "Take me back Cardi".

Cardi announced her separation from Offset -- with whom she has a child named Kulture -- earlier this month. Offset has since been vocal about how much he has been missing her.

Continuing his efforts to win her back, Offset went onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival here on Saturday night, and surprised the crowd at the Banc of California Stadium by appearing during Cardi's set.

The moment was captured on video.

The two exchanged words, after which Offset exited the stage and Cardi had the props removed.

