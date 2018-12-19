Home Entertainment English

Brad Pitt defends himself against claims he only helped Hurricane Katrina victims for good press

Brad Pitt is fighting back against claims made in a class-action lawsuit accusing the actor of only helping out in New Orleans.

Published: 19th December 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Brad Pitt has come out to defend himself against claims that he helped Hurricane Katrina victims for good press.

Pitt is fighting back against claims made in a class-action lawsuit accusing the actor of only helping out in New Orleans, following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, to secure publicity and good press, reported etcanada.com.

According to court documents, Pitt's legal representatives filed a motion on Monday asking to be removed as a defendant from the lawsuit, which was filed against both the Oscar winner and his charity the Make it Right Foundation.

Pitt's lawyers argue that the lawsuit "does not otherwise contain a single factual allegation that Mr. Pitt made any promise to any putative class member, that he entered any contract with any putative class member, or that he made any misrepresentation to any putative class member".

Furthermore, the actor's attorneys claim that, while the class-action lawsuit levels "a myriad of purported wrongful conduct", the plaintiffs in the suit "do not supply any specific facts indicating that Mr. Pitt was personally involved in any of them".

The motion comes in response to a recent memorandum filed by the plaintiffs, claiming the actor "gladly accepted responsibility for his personal participation when the publicity was favourable", reported etcanada.com.

Pitt is known for featuring in movies like "Snatch" and "Inglourious Basterds" -- aired in India on Star Movies Select HD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brad Pitt Hurricane Katrina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp