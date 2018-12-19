Home Entertainment English

'Comedians Of the World' a chance to branch out from limited audience: Amit Tandon

Amit will have a stand-up set - 'Middle Class Karma' - of about half an hour on 'Comedians Of The World'.

Published: 19th December 2018 06:09 PM

Amit Tandon

Comedian Amit Tandon (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amit Tandon, one of the three Indians handpicked to showcase their comic talent in the upcoming global Netflix series "Comedians Of The World", sees it as an exciting platform to extend his reach from a limited audience to the whole world.

Amit will have a stand-up set -- "Middle Class Karma" -- of about half an hour on "Comedians Of The World". It will air on January 1, 2019.

"Netflix is a highly curated platform and has built its reputation for sourcing the best content across the globe. Honestly, if you think about it, it has a much larger audience than you can imagine. People from every city, in every country, unwind to the content Netflix provides.

"This series, 'Comedians Of the World' gives me the opportunity to cater to an expansive audience that is digitally advanced, and essentially branch out from limited viewership to the whole world. Hence, it is very exciting to be a part of their first ever Indian line up on the show. All that is hoped for right now is the act is well received by comedy enthusiasts, not just in India but globally," Amit said in a statement to IANS.

"Comedians Of The World" will feature a diverse set of comics from 13 regions bringing their perspective on what's funny around the world.

