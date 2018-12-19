Home Entertainment English

Netflix faces defamation for 'Making a Murderer'

Andrew Colborn alleges the documentary series suggested he planted evidence to frame murder suspect, Steven Avery.

Published: 19th December 2018 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW YORK: A retired detective has sued Netflix and the filmmakers of hit series and Emmy award winner "Making a Murderer" for defamation.

Andrew Colborn alleges the documentary series suggested he planted evidence to frame murder suspect, Steven Avery, the BBC reported.

His lawyer, Michael Griesbach, says his client has been subjected to "worldwide ridicule, contempt, and disdain" since the show's 2015 debut.

The BBC has contacted Netflix for a comment. The case was filed in Manitowoc County in Wisconsin.

"He is filing this lawsuit to set the record straight and to restore his good name," Griesbach said of Colborn.

The 10-part documentary, written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, followed the case of Steven Avery and his 16-year-old nephew Brendan Dassey, who were both convicted of murdering freelance photographer Teresa Halbach.

Variety reports that Colborn's case alleges the filmmakers left out key facts and distorted events in order to argue that Colborn and other officers framed the suspects and manipulated trial testimonies, leading viewers to false conclusions.

"Making a Murderer" was one of Netflix's biggest hits in 2015, with the series collecting four Emmy awards in 2016 for its writing and directing.

It has gone on to spawn another series, "Making a Murderer 2", which took up the story after Avery and Dassey were convicted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Making a Murderer Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp