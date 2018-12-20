Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones​' producers paranoid about spoilers: Iain Glen

Iain Glen, who essays role of Ser Jorah Mormont in the globally successful TV series Game of Thrones, spoke about the show.

Hollywood actor Iain Glen (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen has lifted the lid on the efforts of the show's producers to avoid spoilers and leaks from the eagerly anticipated final season.

In an interview to BBC radio, the actor, who essays role of Ser Jorah Mormont in the globally successful TV series, spoke about the show, reports variety.com.

ALSO READ: Won't return for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs, says Kit Harington

"They're absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it," he said.

"We weren't allowed a written word on a page. Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it, which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say. But we found a way, either on phones or with pads...for it to be available on set."

ALSO READ: Kit Harington vows to never return to 'Game of Thrones'

Glen's comments echo those of director David Nutter, who told the Huffington Post recently that security on the set was "like the Gestapo", with fake scenes being shot to throw people off the scent.

The eighth and final season of the hit series will bow out in April 2019. It airs in India on Star World.

