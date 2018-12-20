Jackie Chan's 'CZ12' to open India-China film fest

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Jackie Chan's 2012 action movie "CZ12" will open the India-China Film Festival here.

In order to strengthen and deepen cultural understanding between the two countries, the film festival is being organised during the first India-China High Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges.

The three-day festival, organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, will start from Saturday at Siri Fort Auditorium, read an official release.

A total of seven films including four Chinese and three Indian films -- Aamir Khan's "Dangal", which got great response in China, Bengali film "Maacher Jhol" and Priyanka Chopra's maiden Marathi production "Ventilator" -- will be screened during the festival.