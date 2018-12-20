Home Entertainment English

Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman' inches closer to Rs 50 crore in India

Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman' released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release.

Aquaman

Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" has minted over Rs 39 crore in India since its release.

"Aquaman" has recorded business worth Rs 39.23 crore till December 18.

The Warner Bros project explores the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime -- one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be -- a king.

The film released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release. It opened in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"Aquaman" also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a firece warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.

