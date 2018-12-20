Home Entertainment English

Keanu Reeves-starrer sci-fi thriller Replicas to be out early next year

Published: 20th December 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Keanu Reeves’ upcoming sci-fi thriller, Replicas.
By Express News Service

Keanu Reeves’ upcoming sci-fi thriller, Replicas, is set to hit Indian screens on 18 January, 2019. The John Wick star plays a synthetic biologist in the film, which deals with human cloning, its ethics and dangers.

Reeves’ William Foster is on the verge of successfully transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is tragically killed in a car crash. The film then deals with his personal dilemma about resurrecting them using cloning, being able to bring back to life only three of his four family members, and his fight against the government task force, which opposes this move.

The film, starring Star Trek Into Darkness-fame Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch of Silicon Valley, and John Ortiz, is directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, who earlier helmed the 2008 thriller, Traitor.

Replicas, which was acquired by Entertainment Studios at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017, is scheduled for release in the US on January 11, 2019.

