Miley Cyrus sings 'Santa Baby' with feminist twist

Seems like Fallon did not expect what was coming when agreed to give Cyrus the creative liberty to tweak the lyrics.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus

Singer Miley Cyrus (File | AP)

By Ashameera Aiyappan
ANI

WASHINGTON: Miley Cyrus gave a feminist twist to classic Christmas songs and ladies, that's all you would want to croon this festival.

The American singer on Thursday featured on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with Mark Ronson. Keeping up with the Holiday spirit, Cyrus was scheduled to perform the 1953 Christmas hit 'Santa Baby.'

The songstress, however, made her intention clear and told the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, that she will not be performing the traditional version of the song, in which singer Eartha Kitt asks Santa for a convertible, yacht, and fur coat.

"I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics," Cyrus said.

Seems like Fallon did not expect what was coming when agreed to give Cyrus the creative liberty to tweak the lyrics. Taking to the stage, the singer started singing out, "Santa, baby/ I don't need any fancy jewellery, not me/I've got something else in mind Santa baby,/And I don't need your presents tonight."

Channelling all her feminism in the lyrics, Cyrus went on to sing, "I can buy my own damn stuff, and have baller car of my own."

"No Elf on the Shelf, or men, needed," she continued.

The singer also roped in the issue of gender equality and sexual harassment in the workplace. "Santa baby, I'd love to know my a*s won't get grabbed at work by some ignorant jerk. Tell the dirtbags, to put away their chimneys tonight," she sang

As part of the performance, Fallon and Ronson appeared on the stage holding fancy jewellery and a set of designer car keys in their hands, all of which the pop star kept rejecting.

Miley Cyrus and musician Mark Ronson have collaborated for a new single titled 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'. The duo is currently busy promoting the single.

The song is Cyrus' first release since she dropped the album 'Younger Now' more than a year ago. It comes just a few days after the singer and beau Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the raging California wildfires.

