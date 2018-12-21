Home Entertainment English

John Cena's special 'Bumblebee' treat to kids

John Cena along with the Make-A-Wish foundation rented out a private theatre for 21 kids to see 'Bumblebee'.

Published: 21st December 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

John Cena

WWE star and actor John Cena (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Wrestling star and actor John Cena treated 21 children to a private screening of his new film "Bumblebee".

The WWE superstar along with the Make-A-Wish foundation rented out a private theatre for 21 kids to see "Bumblebee" here on Thursday, reports tmz.com.

The Empire State Building was lit in "Bumblebee" yellow colour, along with the blue Make-A-Wish star in the building tower, to celebrate the commitment to brightening lives of children.

ALSO READ: WWE star John Cena's favourite Transformer was Optimus Prime

Each child got bags, snacks and drinks and some time to hang out with the action hero.

Later on, Cena took some of the children to the Empire State Building where they posed for some photographs.

ALSO RAED: John Cena to star alongside Jackie Chan for upcoming action-thriller

Cena has granted over 500 wishes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation -- making him the individual who has granted the most wishes. Cena and Hailee Steinfeld were joined by over 20 Make-A-Wish families in New York for this special celebration.

A Paramount Pictures movie, "Bumblebee" will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It will release on January 4 next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Cena Bumblebee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp