John Cena's special 'Bumblebee' treat to kids

By IANS

NEW YORK: Wrestling star and actor John Cena treated 21 children to a private screening of his new film "Bumblebee".

The WWE superstar along with the Make-A-Wish foundation rented out a private theatre for 21 kids to see "Bumblebee" here on Thursday, reports tmz.com.

The Empire State Building was lit in "Bumblebee" yellow colour, along with the blue Make-A-Wish star in the building tower, to celebrate the commitment to brightening lives of children.

Each child got bags, snacks and drinks and some time to hang out with the action hero.

Later on, Cena took some of the children to the Empire State Building where they posed for some photographs.

Cena has granted over 500 wishes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation -- making him the individual who has granted the most wishes. Cena and Hailee Steinfeld were joined by over 20 Make-A-Wish families in New York for this special celebration.

A Paramount Pictures movie, "Bumblebee" will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It will release on January 4 next year.