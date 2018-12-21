Home Entertainment English

'Men in Black International' gets India release date

'Men in Black International' marks the first time the franchise has broken away from the film's original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Published: 21st December 2018 06:55 PM

Men in Black International

A still from 'Men in Black International'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's "Men in Black International" will release in India in June next year.

The fourth "Men In Black" movie will be brought to India by Sony Pictures India. The film will release on June 14, 2019.

Following a series of blockbusters, "Men in Black International" marks the first time the franchise has broken away from the film's original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, reports variety.com.

As agents in a secret organisation called the Men in Black, Smith and Jones protected the Earth from a host of intergalactic enemies, and the pair's hilarious interactions led the series to huge success when it first hit the theatres in 1997.

Now, Thompson and Hemsworth are taking over their legendary roles as intergalactic protectors in the latest spin-off of the film. As agents M and H, Thompson and Hemsworth rock the trademark black suits alongside some familiar faces, including Emma Thompson who reprises her role as Agent O from "Men in Black 3".

Directed by F. Gary Gray, it also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Les Twins, Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall.

