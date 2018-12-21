Home Entertainment English

Ryan Coogler talks about downside of lack of restriction on big Hollywood films

The director said he found making the Marvel film, which went on to become a cultural phenomenon and is expected to rake in trophies in the upcoming award season, a lot harder.

Published: 21st December 2018

Director Ryan Coogler |AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Ryan Coogler says the biggest difference between directing his indie film "Fruitvale Station" and Marvel tentpole "Black Panther" was that there was "lack of restrictions" on funding posed by the studio.

Speaking at the The Hollywood Reporter's Director Roundtable, the filmmaker said that the upside of budgetary constraints is that one can fulfil his vision of the project.

"When you're dealing with not a lot of money, you got a lot of limitations, and it helps you move faster because you can't just do anything. Sometimes there's only one place you can put the camera, you can only be in this location for two hours and then you got to go, so it makes it a little simpler. In fact, it makes it easier when you can do anything, and that's kind of what happens with a film like this ('Black Panther')," Coogler, 32, said.

The director said he found making the Marvel film, which went on to become a cultural phenomenon and is expected to rake in trophies in the upcoming award season, a lot harder.

"It's dealing with so many more people. You got to get comfortable directing in a room full of 75 to 100 people sometimes. A lot of times I find directing can make you feel like you're naked," he added.

