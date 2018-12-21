Home Entertainment English

Singer Beyonce​ targeted in fake album leak

The two new projects titled 'Back Up, rewind' and 'Have your way' appeared on both Apple Music and Spotify platforms under Beyonce's name.

Published: 21st December 2018

Beyonce

Singer Beyonce (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Beyonce suffered a fake album leak after some songs got released under her name on various online streaming platforms.

The two new projects titled "Back Up, rewind" and "Have your way" appeared on both Apple Music and Spotify platforms under Beyonce's name. However, a few hours later, people noticed that all of the tracks were old and previously recorded songs. The albums were taken down just hours after they appeared, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Beyonce wasn't the only artiste to suffer a fake album leak. Earlier, an album titled "Comethru" appeared on Spotify, featuring nine unreleased SZA tunes under the name "Sister Solana".

