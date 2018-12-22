Ben Affleck to star in, produce 'I Am Still Alive'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ben Affleck is set to star in and produce wilderness drama "I Am Still Alive".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of Kate Alice Marshall's novel of the same name.

The story centres on a teenage girl who is forced to move in with her off-the-grid dad in the Canadian wilderness after her mother is killed in a car crash. But after an unfortunate event, the girl and her dog are forced to survive on their own. Affleck, 46, will play the father in the film, which he will produce through his Pearl Street Films.

Lori Evans Taylor is set to write the script for the adaptation. Universal Pictures recently won a bidding war for the rights to develop a feature film.

Affleck is currently filming for Gavin O'Connor's next, tentatively titled "Torrance". He plays a high school basketball coach recovering from addiction.

He will also be seen in upcoming films -- "Triple Frontier" and "The Last Thing He Wanted".