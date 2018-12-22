Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck to star in, produce 'I Am Still Alive'

The story centres on a teenage girl who is forced to move in with her off-the-grid dad in the Canadian wilderness after her mother is killed in a car crash.

Published: 22nd December 2018 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ben Affleck | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ben Affleck is set to star in and produce wilderness drama "I Am Still Alive".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of Kate Alice Marshall's novel of the same name.

The story centres on a teenage girl who is forced to move in with her off-the-grid dad in the Canadian wilderness after her mother is killed in a car crash. But after an unfortunate event, the girl and her dog are forced to survive on their own. Affleck, 46, will play the father in the film, which he will produce through his Pearl Street Films.

Lori Evans Taylor is set to write the script for the adaptation. Universal Pictures recently won a bidding war for the rights to develop a feature film.

Affleck is currently filming for Gavin O'Connor's next, tentatively titled "Torrance". He plays a high school basketball coach recovering from addiction.

He will also be seen in upcoming films -- "Triple Frontier" and "The Last Thing He Wanted".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Affleck

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp