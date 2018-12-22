Guillermo Del Toro to produce Terrified  remake

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo Del Toro is set to produce the English remake of Argentinian film, Terrified. Demian Rugna, the director of the original film, is also set to helm the project.

The original Argentinian film is set in Buenos Aires, and revolves around a doctor who specialises in the paranormal and joins hands with her ex-police officer colleague to investigate certain events and preventing evil from spreading. Terrified starred Ariel Chavarria, Maximiliano Ghione, and Norberto Gonzalo With Sacha Gervasi writing the script for the English version, the cast and the crew is yet to be decided for the film.