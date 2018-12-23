Home Entertainment English

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray are engaged

Carly Pearce shared photographs on her account of Michael Ray getting down on one knee and asking the big question.

Published: 23rd December 2018

Carly Pearce

Singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray (Photo | Carly Pearce Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are now engaged.

They posted photographs on Instagram of the dreamy proposal that happened on December 19. They travelled to Tulum in Mexico for a romantic getaway that turned into an engagement, reports eonline.com.

The 28-year-old singer shared photographs on her account of Ray getting down on one knee and asking the big question.

Another picture showed them smiling while she showed off her ring.

"Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," Pearce captioned the set of images.

"All in one simple 'yes', I said 'yes' to love, 'yes' to peace, 'yes' to faithfulness, 'yes' to respect, 'yes' to kindness, 'yes' to trust, 'yes' to patience and 'yes' to never settling."

She continued: "Michael, I would've married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God's timing and His love for me."

The two singers confirmed their romance in July in a picture of them wrapping their arms around each other on a couch.

