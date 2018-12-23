Home Entertainment English

Drew Barrymore flaunts 25-pound weight loss

Drew Barrymore shared her before and after photographs of her body transformation on Instagram and gave a shout-out to actress Marnie Alton.

Published: 23rd December 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Drew Barrymore

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Drew Barrymore says she lost 25 pounds in three months.

The 43-year-old actress, who currently stars on "Santa Clarita Diet", and is mother of two, shared her before and after photographs of her body transformation on Instagram and gave a shout-out to actress Marnie Alton, reports eonline.com.

"The way it looks to us: Wellness... Marnie Alton. When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self," Barrymore wrote.

"But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (Marnie Alton) we can make our goals a reality..."

"Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place," she said.

"You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff.

"I love where I come from and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard!"

"At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help," Barrymore wrote.

"I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When I have time off in 2019...I'm coming for ya! PS May I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drew Barrymore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp