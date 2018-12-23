Drew Barrymore flaunts 25-pound weight loss

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Drew Barrymore says she lost 25 pounds in three months.

The 43-year-old actress, who currently stars on "Santa Clarita Diet", and is mother of two, shared her before and after photographs of her body transformation on Instagram and gave a shout-out to actress Marnie Alton, reports eonline.com.

"The way it looks to us: Wellness... Marnie Alton. When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self," Barrymore wrote.

"But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (Marnie Alton) we can make our goals a reality..."

"Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place," she said.

"You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff.

"I love where I come from and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard!"

"At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help," Barrymore wrote.

"I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When I have time off in 2019...I'm coming for ya! PS May I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!"