Hayley Atwell's 'naked picture' leaked on X-rated site

The person who posted nude 'selfie' has threatened to release more compromising photographs in the near future.

Published: 23rd December 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hayley Atwell

Hollywood actress Hayley Atwell (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Hayley Atwell, who shot to stardom as Agent Peggy Carter in the "Captain America" franchise, is apparently shown in a nude "selfie" shot on an X-rated website that features leaked celebrity images.

The person who posted it has threatened to release more compromising photographs in the near future, reports thesun.co.uk.

They wrote: "Busty British actress Hayley Atwell appears to have just had the nude photo above leaked to the web as part of a preview for the upcoming leaking of her full set."

