Khloe Kardashian defends herself on social media

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American reality star Khloe Kardashian has always been defending herself from haters on social media, and Khloe had to it again!

On Friday, the 35-year-old star posted a black and white picture with her mother Kris Jenner when an Instagram user commented, "Would you keep IG if all photo editing apps were gone forever??" To this, she fired back, "Would you? Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life?"

She continues, "Maybe I'm just different...but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It is sad people care to criticize something like an editing app," said the reality star.

Later, another user Implying Khloe that she heavily edited the photo, commented, "'Let it go, babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you, love?"

Constantly defending herself she said, "But babe, how are you saying I Photo shopped my face if you really don't [know],' asked the denim mogul," adding that 'Did you alter this photo? I just don't understand how people are positive about certain things. But also I don't see how that affects anybody else's day.'

This is not the first time that Khloe has reacted on receiving negative comments. Earlier, Khloe defended her sister Kim Kardashian when an Instagram user argued on Kim's daughter Chicago, who looked more like her surrogate mother.