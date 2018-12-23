Meghan Markle to attend Priyanka’s LA wedding reception

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be flying to Los Angeles after their honeymoon in Switzerland to host a wedding reception for their friends in USA in late January.

The guest-list of Priyanka-Nick’s Hollywood reception includes, among others, Meghan Markle, Dwayne Johnson, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres, as well as celebrities from the American music industry. Reportedly, Priyanka’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra will also attend the reception.

Priyanka is a close friend of Suits actor Meghan Markle, who recently became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry of the British Royal family on May 19, 2018. PeeCee made her Hollywood debut alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2017 action-comedy film, Baywatch.

Priyanka and Nick were married over two ceremonies on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, followed by two receptions in Mumbai. Priyanka is presently working on Shonali Bose’s family drama The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is expected to finish the Mumbai schedule of the film before flying to LA for the reception.

The Guest List

