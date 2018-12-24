Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot wraps Wonder Woman 1984 shoot

Gal Gadot, who reprises her role as Wonder Woman in the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 took to social media to reveal that she has completed the shooting of the Patty Jenkins directorial. 

Published: 24th December 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:13 AM

Gal Gadot in and as 'Wonder Woman' (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot, who reprises her role as Wonder Woman in the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 took to social media to reveal that she has completed the shooting of the Patty Jenkins directorial. Describing the experience of filming as “amazing”, Gadot added that she was proud of her 1,000 crew members who gave their everything while shooting over four different locations in three countries. ​

The Justice League actor also thanked director Patty and wrote, “She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves.”Patty, who also directed the original film, returns to helm the sequel, which also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig. Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the screens on June 5, 2020.

