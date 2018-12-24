Jacob Scipio, Paola Nunez join Bad Boys for Life

By Express News Service

Jacob Scipio and Paola Nunez have joined the cast of the Bad Boys sequel currently under the works.

Bad Boys for Life, the sequel to the hit franchise has Martin Lawrence and Will Smith returning as Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, for the first time since their 2003 film Bad Boys 2.

Hunter Killer-fame Scipio will play the antagonist Armando Armas, a dreaded and vicious head of a drug cartel. Lawrence and Smith will be part of the Miami PD’s elite AMMO team looking to take down Armas.

Mexican actor Paola will play Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly-appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend. Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton also join the cast for the third film in this franchise.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the production of the third film is set to start sometime next month and the film is slated for a theatrical release on January 17, 2020.