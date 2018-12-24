Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina wrapped up

By Express News Service

Kiernan Shipka has finished shooting for the second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The 19-year-old actor, who plays the teenage witch Sabrina in the Netflix series, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.

“That is season wrap!” Shipka captioned the photo in which she can be seen with her on-screen pet black cat, Salem.

The actor had announced in October that the filming of the show’s next installment was already underway. As in the first installment, season two will also have 10 episodes and it will premiere on April 5. Two more seasons with 16 episodes in total have been ordered and will begin production next year.