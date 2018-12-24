Home Entertainment English

The Norse code

Einar Selvik, the musician behind the tunes on the hit show Vikings, talks about the series and his project Warduna.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The popular historical drama series, Vikings, is currently airing Part B of their fifth season. The minds of fans of the show still linger on the finale of Season 4 when one of the show’s protagonists met his end. The haunting quality of the scene is etched in memory by the hair-raising track, Snake Pit Poetry, written by Norwegian musician Einar Selvik. 

The mood for some of the most striking instances from the programme is created by compositions from his outfit Wardruna — the track, Heimta Thurs, that accompanies the notorious ‘Blood Eagle’ execution, for instance. 

“They contacted me a few months before airing the first season in 2013 as they were looking for music that imparted a sense of Nordic spirituality. They licensed seven songs for that season, after which I was contacted again to team up with Trevor Morris, the chief composer of the show,” says Selvik, who was also commissioned by the Norwegian government to create the piece Skuggsjá to commemorate the 200th anniversary of their Constitution in 2014. 

You know for sure that a band has struggled when you learn that their debut album was released seven years after initial recordings. In the case of this neo-folk act, whose only other permanent member is vocalist Lindy-Fay Hella, one particular difficulty Selvik faced was getting his hands on the instruments, some of which belong traditions that no longer exist. “Only a few people knew anything about these instruments let alone how to make them.

I visited museums and institutions and talked to archaeologists and academics to revive some of them,” informs the 39-year-old, who uses ancient equipment like bukkehorn and talharpa, continuing, “I even made some of them myself. I was very decisive on not wanting to hear any music played on them before I learned how to play.” 

The earlier albums of the project, named Runaljod trilogy, interprets the runes of Elder Futhark (one of the oldest forms of letters from Europe), espousing a spiritual visualisation of nature. “I use the ancient alphabets as images of various aspects of the old tradition and it’s very much about our relation to nature,” he reveals. These explorations even involve recording on unconventional surfaces like trees and water, and in settings such as mountains and caves.

“The concept of Wardruna is about getting as close to the runic script as possible, which means that I try to use relevant instrumentation,” adds Selvik. He is currently laying the groundwork for an album where he plans to work with an acoustic setting.

Einar Selvik has no plans to visit India soon

“Wardruna’s music is quite dependent on the setting it’s performed in, so I don’t want to rush into a new scene. I’d rather wait for the right invitations,” says the multi-instrumentalist. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Einar Selvik Norwegian musician Einar Selvik Snake Pit Poetry Warduna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp