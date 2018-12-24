The Vampire Diaries actor Rick Cosnett to star in The Wrong Husband

By Express News Service

Actor Rick Cosnett, known for his starring role as Dr. Wesley Wes Maxfield in the TV series The Vampire Diaries, has been roped for the film The Wrong Husband.

An indie venture directed by Ben Meyerson, it revolves around Melanie who finds out that her husband Derrick is actually Alex, the twin, who is back to steal Derrick’s life.

Cosnett is expected to play both Derrick and Alex, the identical twins separated in their childhood. Carla Woods is producing the film and the shoot will start in Los Angeles next year.