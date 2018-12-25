Home Entertainment English

'Orange Is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan files for divorce

Kohan and Noxon, who were married for 21 years, share three children together: daughter Eliza and sons Charlie and Oscar.

Jenji Kohan

'Orange Is the New Black' creator Jenji Kohan (Photo | Jenji Kohan Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan has filed for divorce from Christopher Noxon after two decades of togetherness.

Kohan, 49, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, according to tmz.com and The Blast.

A representative for Kohan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Noxon, who is best known for his 2006 book Rejuvenile: Kickball, Cartoons, Cupcakes, and the Reinvention of the American Grown-up, is asking for spousal support while Kohan is asking to deny him support, as reported by tmz.com..

News of Kohan's divorce filing comes over a year after she signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix.

Kohan, who also created "Weeds" and "GLOW", was a key part of the streaming service's launch of original programming in 2013.

OITNB announced in October that the series will end after season 7.

