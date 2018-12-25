Transformers producer teases Bumblebee sequel

CE Features By

Express News Service

Still from the Bumblebee movie

One of the most successful franchises, Transformers, has had its first sequel Bumblebee released in US last Friday and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has already teased a potential sequel. Directed by Travis Knight, Bumblebee, set in the 80’s, is a prequel to the Transformers series.

The film focuses on the friendship between a teenager Charlie Wilson and Bumblebee, the autobot.

Bonaventura, on being asked if more sequels are planned said that the decision depends on the reception by the global audience but given the positive reviews that Bumblebee has been receiving so far, he did say that there is a lot more to explore.