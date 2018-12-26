Flip, spin, twist and drop

By Express News Service

How many times in your life will you gasp for air looking at something so spellbinding that it makes you lose the semblance of every sense? How many things will make you sit on the edge of your seat with anticipation akin to first romance? When will you look at something and be rendered speechless? All this happens in the middle of a flip here and a spin there, a twist here and a drop there. One handspring followed by a somersault, one cartwheel leading to a scissor leap... they go on and on in a breathless cycle of world-class acrobatics.

This is the grand state-of-the-art Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR, for you ladies and gentlemen. Touring India for the first time, Cirque du Soleil is a Canadian entertainment company celebrated for being the largest theatrical producer in the world.

In its new production, which premiered on December 24, it creates a merry marketplace of music, dance and antics galore to tie themselves in a collision of bespoke entertainment. The story is led by a maestro who tries to hilariously but rather ineffectively lead his troop. Constantly annoying him is a beautiful, free-spirited woman, who is called the floating woman, who thrives on freedom but is always at loggerheads with the maestro.

At a housefull make-shift amphitheatre, the first show in Delhi saw IAS officer and CEO Niti Ayog Amitabh Kant, BJP MP and Former BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur, fashion designers Shivan and Narresh, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul and Rohit Gandhi, along with dignitaries from the New Zealand and Canadian High Commission.

The show with its 30 performers, each lending their agile deftness, executed each acrobatic stunt flawlessly. Whether it was the brilliant artiste on the trapeze, or the roller skating duo, the fearless fire stuntmen or the skillful contortionist, they all stood out with their specialities. The cyclist outdid himself too.

Adding an Indian element to the narrative was the traditional Mallakhamb performed with two gymnasts who twirled around a wooden pole anti-gravity with great dexterity.A large part of GMR Aerocity ground has been converted into a larger-than-life circus arena. Within it is The Big Top, with a seating capacity of more than 1,500, which is the ground zero of all the activity.

Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR comes to the city as large format Broadway-like show that challenges both artistes and audiences to up the ante on the high energy, fast paced and technologically advanced live entertainment front.

Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR