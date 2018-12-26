Sex assault accused Kevin Spacey charged with felony, posts video as Frank Underwood

By Express News Service

Kevin Spacey, who was accused of sexual assault has been charged with felony. The actor responded by sharing a bizarre video clip on his social media accounts titled Let Me Be Frank where he suggested that people want him back.

The charge is related to an allegation of misconduct that was made by former TV anchor, Heather Unruh, who said that the House of Cards star sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son in July 2016 at a Nantucket bar. Michael O’Keefe, the Cape and Islands district attorney in Massachusetts, said in a statement that Spacey would be arraigned on January 7 for the charge of indecent assault and battery, the first criminal charge levied against him as a result of sexual misconduct allegations.

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

Spacey, through his video, addressed the audience in Frank Underwood’s Southern accent, breaking the fourth wall as he did when he starred in Netflix’s hit political drama series.

In the over three-minute-long clip, the actor delivered a monologue over a kitchen sink while wearing an apron flaunting Christmas colours, in which he alluded to allegations against him that first surfaced last October when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance when he was a minor at a party in 1986.

Twenty other men also came forward to report that Spacey had engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour during his tenure as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London.