Home Entertainment English

Sex assault accused Kevin Spacey charged with felony, posts video as Frank Underwood

Twenty other men also came forward to report that Spacey had engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour during his tenure as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin Spacey in 'House of Cards' | AP

By Express News Service

Kevin Spacey, who was accused of sexual assault has been charged with felony. The actor responded by sharing a bizarre video clip on his social media accounts titled Let Me Be Frank where he suggested that people want him back.

The charge is related to an allegation of misconduct that was made by former TV anchor, Heather Unruh, who said that the House of Cards star sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son in July 2016 at a Nantucket bar. Michael O’Keefe, the Cape and Islands district attorney in Massachusetts, said in a statement that Spacey would be arraigned on January 7 for the charge of indecent assault and battery, the first criminal charge levied against him as a result of sexual misconduct allegations.

Spacey, through his video, addressed the audience in Frank Underwood’s Southern accent, breaking the fourth wall as he did when he starred in Netflix’s hit political drama series.

In the over three-minute-long clip, the actor delivered a monologue over a kitchen sink while wearing an apron flaunting Christmas colours, in which he alluded to allegations against him that first surfaced last October when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance when he was a minor at a party in 1986.

Twenty other men also came forward to report that Spacey had engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour during his tenure as the artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin Spacey MeToo House of Cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp