Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth​ wanted to marry at Malibu home before it was destroyed

WASHINGTON: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who tied the knot at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on December 23, had originally planned to wed at their ocean-side home in Malibu before it was destroyed during the Calfornia wildfires.

The two had fallen in love again in Malibu and wanted to get married there but after the couple's house was burned down by the devastating California wildfires last month, the stars decided to wed at Cyrus' home in Franklin, Tennessee, reported People.

"They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn't make the fire, they have been living at Miley's Tennessee house," a source close to Cyrus told People.

The 26-year-old singer was left heartbroken by the loss of their Malibu home, but recently told American radio host Ryan Seacrest that she's in "a really good kind of healing place now."

Hemsworth previously shared a photo of their burned-down house that showed the letters 'L-O-V-E' left in the ashes.

"That's literally and physically all that's left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can't be destroyed is always there and always stays strong. That's been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time," Cyrus told Seacrest.

When the couple broke off a previous engagement in 2013 and reconciled in 2016, they spent much of their time together in Malibu which might be the reason why they wanted to get married there.

The upscale city even inspired Cyrus' love song titled 'Malibu' which gives a peek at her reunion with her hubby Hemsworth.

"They were secretly dating again for months before anyone found out. Liam is very protective of Miley and she feels safest with him. Malibu was their sanctuary and is very special to them. They fell in love again there and were both devastated to lose their home," said another insider.

Looking forward to their future together, Cyrus is choosing to remain positive about her life.

"Miley and Liam are both strong people and focused on helping others less fortunate than they are. Miley knows she will have a new Malibu home eventually and feels very grateful about that. Now she and Liam will look for a Malibu house as newlyweds. They can't wait to live there again," the source shared.

The couple first met on the sets of the movie 'The Last Song' in 2008. After dating on and off for many years, Hemsworth popped the big question for the second time in 2016.