This year, Sunburn festival ‘welcomes you to paradise’

By Express News Service

One of Asia’s biggest dance music festivals Sunburn brings A-list DJs to the stage from across India. This year, the 12th edition of Sunburn will be hosted at Oxford Golf Resort in Pune, for the second year in a row, from December 29th to 31st. On the opening day, Swedish super duo and 2/3rd of the SHM outfit, Axwell ^ Ingrosso will take centrestage. Joining them in supporting acts will be Israeli DJ duo Vini Vici and others.

On 30th December, the flag-bearer of the trance movement, Armin Van Buuren, and the most streamed artist globally, Alan Walker will be headlining the main stage. Fresh off the success of Tota Myna, India’s electronic mainstay Nucleya will add his desi dubstep touch too. On 31st December, DJ Snake will usher in the new year. It will be his fifth time at the festival. Activist-DJ sisters Krewella and Parisian producer Mercer will warm up the audiences with their live performance. Other support acts include DIVINE (Gully Gang) David Gravell, Ellie Prohan, KaRavan, Teri Miko, Zephyrtone, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers, Omen and Julia Bliss.

Karan Singh, CEO Sunburn says, “This year we aim to amplify the brand experience we delivered last season with a lot of new offerings in store for attendees. We are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that we deliver a grander and a bolder 12th Sunburn Festival including one of the best artist line-ups. We will ensure the implementation of the highest safety measures for a secure and risk-free environment.”

With the theme ‘welcome to paradise’, the festival will once again host India’s biggest campsites that will give every camper a comprehensive festival vibe complete with after-parties, adventure activities, bonfire, and workshops among a host of other activities.