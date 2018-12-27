Home Entertainment English

This year, Sunburn festival ‘welcomes you to paradise’

One of Asia’s biggest dance music festivals Sunburn brings A-list DJs to the stage from across India.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sunburn festival

Sunburn to be hosted at Oxford Golf Resort in Pune. (Photo | Instagram/SunburnFestival)

By Express News Service

One of Asia’s biggest dance music festivals Sunburn brings A-list DJs to the stage from across India. This year, the 12th edition of Sunburn will be hosted at Oxford Golf Resort in Pune, for the second year in a row, from December 29th to 31st. On the opening day, Swedish super duo and 2/3rd of the SHM outfit, Axwell ^ Ingrosso will take centrestage. Joining them in supporting acts will be Israeli DJ duo Vini Vici and others. 

On 30th December, the flag-bearer of the trance movement, Armin Van Buuren, and the most streamed artist globally, Alan Walker will be headlining the main stage. Fresh off the success of Tota Myna, India’s electronic mainstay Nucleya will add his desi dubstep touch too.  On 31st December, DJ Snake will usher in the new year.  It will be his fifth time at the festival. Activist-DJ sisters Krewella and Parisian producer Mercer will warm up the audiences with their live performance. Other support acts include DIVINE (Gully Gang) David Gravell, Ellie Prohan, KaRavan, Teri Miko, Zephyrtone, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers, Omen and Julia Bliss.

Karan Singh, CEO Sunburn says, “This year we aim to amplify the brand experience we delivered last season with a lot of new offerings in store for attendees. We are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that we deliver a grander and a bolder 12th Sunburn Festival including one of the best artist line-ups. We will ensure the implementation of the highest safety measures for a secure and risk-free environment.”

With the theme ‘welcome to paradise’, the festival will once again host India’s biggest campsites that will give every camper a comprehensive festival vibe complete with after-parties, adventure activities, bonfire, and workshops among a host of other activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunburn festival Oxford Golf Resort Sunburn Pune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp