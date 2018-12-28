Liam Hemsworth​ calls Miley Cyrus​ 'my love', she calls him 'hottest man in Hollywood'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are in newlywed bliss, and they cant stop sharing moments from their happy day.

The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, confirmed they were married on Wednesday in a series of sweet photos posted to Instagram - including one black and white photo of them embracing in which Hemsworth, 28, labeled his new bride "My love."

Cyrus, 26, uploaded a handful of similar photos, one of which she posted on her Instagram Stories in color. "10 years later," she wrote, a nod to the near decade they've known one another, reports people.com.

Even in the comments of her posts, the singer couldn't contain her excitement about the big day.

When a fan told Cyrus on Instagram, "Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood,"

Cyrus enthusiastically agreed. "I know right" she wrote, as seen by popular fan site Comments by Celebs.

It wasn't just photos. On Wednesday evening, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Broken Heart" singer tweeted a sweet video from the night in which she danced to Bruno Mars's "Uptown Funk."

Cyrus flaunts the long skirt of her Vivienne Westwood gown in the clip, giving a couple of hair flips before her actor hubby - who was recording the whole thing - pops into the frame.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday night that Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home Cyrus absolutely adores - and their wedding day was absolutely "perfect."

"They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic," the source said.

"She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there," the insider added.

The wedding may have surprised many of the couple's fans, but the source reveals Cyrus had been thinking of saying "I do" for a while.