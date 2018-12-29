Nicole Kidman starrer Destroyer to release in India in Jan

By Express News Service

Actor Nicole Kidman’s thriller Destroyer will be released in India on January 25, 2019. Directed by Karyn Kusama, the film follows the story of Erin Bell, a detective who goes undercover with a gang in California desert but things go wrong and end in a tragic manner for her.

Now she is out for revenge in this crime drama that also stars Sebastian Stan (known for playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Tatiana Maslany and Bradley Whitford.